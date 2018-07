Sometimes a canine companion can forget it's not a puppy anymore and knock out an adult human during friendly play.

This super-active border collie needs more than a usual workout — and her owner, an Australian trainer from Bilpin, usually lets the pooch run by her side during a workout. However, this time the dog decided to make her human friend run even faster — just at the moment when the owner had decided to film them exercising.

Well, it's a good thing we're talking about a collie and not an Irish Wolfhound, so there was no need to call an ambulance.