Sassy Squirrel Taunts Trio of Cats Through Window

You just know the squirrel went back and told its buddies about this!

Three cats' afternoon of birdwatching turned into a taunting session for a cheeky squirrel in a Viral Hog video from Bethalto, Illinois.

"We frequently toss peanuts out to the squirrels when we see them. They have started coming up to our windows and door and peeking in as if to ask for nuts, [but this] was the first time one was so bold as to try to play with the cats," claimed the cats' owner to Viral Hog.

Either this rodent wasn't aware of the cats' capabilities without the glass separating them or it was just using the opportunity to get back at the felines for generations of torture. Either way, that tail kept the attention of each cat to the point that even the family dog ventured over to see what all the fuss was about!