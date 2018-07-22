Dog Doesn't Know How to be a Dog: German Shepherd Tries to Find His Owner

This cute German shepherd is named Max and he is not really good at tracking down his friend… or even finding the way out of a blanket. But this unfortunate little fact will not stop them from playing hide and seek and making even more hilarious videos.
Hide and seek part 2😋 Combined the #WhatTheFluffChallenge with the new #HideAndSeekChallenge! Post your hide and seek videos and use the hashtag so I can watch them! @jadethesablegsd _____________________________ Pawtners: @chester.eh @mabry.the.gsd @niko_the_gsd_ _____________________________ My diet: @trudoghealth
All comments
Show new comments (0)