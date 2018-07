France forward Antoine Griezmann said on July 15 that his team has written a new page in French football history after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The football star brought the World Cup to his hometown, Macon in France, and welcomed the crowd with his daughter.

"It was really a great pleasure, it was something big, I want to thank my teammates, my technical and medical staff, all of you, we also played for you," he stated.

France beat Croatia 4-2 in the final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium to lift their second World Cup trophy. Griezmann was named the man of the match.