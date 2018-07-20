America's Got Talent Acrobat Plummets Into Stage During Pyrotechnics Show

An America's Got Talent contestant fell from her partner's arms during a seemingly death-defying performance. The show posted a video of the incident on Facebook.

The acrobats Tais and Mary Nielsen were thrilled to have the chance to perform in front of a national television audience. However, while both were suspended in the air above a stage featuring a string of fire, Tais lost his grip, and Mary plunged headlong to the stage, luckily avoiding the flames.

The fall shocked viewers and jury members alike. However, luckily, it seems that the worst injury Mary sustained was a bruised ego: she claimed to be alright and even wanted to repeat the failed trick, but the judges did not allow it.