Help Meowt! Tardy Kittens Can’t Fit in For Naptime

“This makes no sense; we could all fit in here a few days ago!”

Reminiscing about times when her cat's litter was merely a few weeks old, Instagram user "matatabi_neko_house" recently shared hilarious 2017 footage with Viral Paws.

The footage, taken in December of last year, shows both a Scottish Fold and Scottish Straight in quite the midday predicament. Clearly missing the cuddle memo in their makeshift bed, the Scottish Fold kitten attempts to paw its way into a spot, but only manages to mush its siblings' faces in the process.

A little more practical (or pessimistic), the Scottish Straight seems to have already made up its mind about substituting playtime for naptime. Just make sure mama doesn't catch you!