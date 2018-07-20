Help Meowt! Tardy Kittens Can’t Fit in For Naptime

Reminiscing about times when her cat's litter was merely a few weeks old, Instagram user "matatabi_neko_house" recently shared hilarious 2017 footage with Viral Paws.
The footage, taken in December of last year, shows both a Scottish Fold and Scottish Straight in quite the midday predicament. Clearly missing the cuddle memo in their makeshift bed, the Scottish Fold kitten attempts to paw its way into a spot, but only manages to mush its siblings' faces in the process.
A little more practical (or pessimistic), the Scottish Straight seems to have already made up its mind about substituting playtime for naptime. Just make sure mama doesn't catch you!
