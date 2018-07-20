Toddler and Golden Retriever Enjoy Friendly Game of Catch Over Fence

One Minnesota toddler is making the most of his summer in recent viral footage taken by Erin Richter.

The video, shared by the child's father, shows the energetic 2-year-old first assisting the neighbor's pup in retrieving its ball. Noticing the toddler's throwing ability, the Golden Retriever swiftly collects the toy and sends it back to the boy.

Though the video ends after the exchange occurs once again, one can guess that this is the start of a beautiful (and not imaginary) friendship!