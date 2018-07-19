You Sunk My Assault Ship! US Sends Vessel to Davy Jones' Locker During RIMPAC

During the course of the exercises, the USS Racine, which had been towed to the place where it would eventually be fired upon, was discovered by an intelligence plane of the Japanese armed forces. After that, Japanese destroyers and US coastal missile systems opened fire to destroy the ship.
However, the USS Racine still remained afloat.
Then a Los Angeles class US Navy submarine launched a Mk 48 torpedo at it, causing the Newport-class tank landing ship to sink, which took an hour.
The vessel had been decommissioned in the early 1990's after more than two decades of service.
