Jack Russell and Miniature Horse Duo Forge Uncommon Bond

No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you — that is a dog casually riding on horseback. Dally the Jack Russell Terrier and Spanky the miniature horse love spending time together on Francesca Carson's 100-acre ranch in Spokane, Washington.

Dubbed "Breyer models, TV stars" on their Instagram page, Dally and Spanky have had quite the relationship over the years and are even the subject of a fictional children's book on Amazon!

"When she's on his back, it's evident she knows he's there," says Carson, adding that Spanky is faster and makes more abrupt turns without Dally as a passenger. What an adventurous duo!