Cats Will be Cats: Lions Play With Plastic Bag in Wilderness

While humans might have seen the arrival of a discarded garbage bag in a wildlife park as a cautionary indicator of the need for environmental protection, these big kitties think their new toy is the cat's pajamas.
A pride of lions were chilling out in the wilderness when they found a plastic bag believed to have blown in or been brought by hyenas. And then they went all kitty cat on their new toy.
While humans might have seen the arrival of a discarded garbage bag in a wildlife park as a cautionary indicator of the need for environmental protection, these big kitties think their new toy is the cat's pajamas.
Good boy, good balance!
Just five more minutes … or else!
Kamchatka is famous for its great population of bears; they also need a lot of food to survive there. Sometimes people feed them, however, that's not enough, so the bears are growing bolder in their eternal quest for sweets and snacks.
Some animals have become famous by making predictions for matches during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and some have even made accurate predictions. But sometimes it is difficult to determine whether these fluffy creatures are real oracles or their ability to foresee was just a coincidence. But no one can deny that they're at least really cute!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)