From Nap to Attack: Sleepy Cat Fights Back

Just five more minutes … or else!

From physical exhaustion to beauty goals, sleep is the most accessible answer to a plethora of problems. That being said, it's usually unwise to interrupt someone's slumber without a compelling reason.

In this case for Squirrel the cat, her humans just don't seem to comprehend her need to nap. Knowing that it isn't time for dinner or to knock things down after midnight, Squirrel is forced to defend her right to rest.

Perhaps enough scratches will make the human alarm snooze?