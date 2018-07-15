Register
20:34 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    When you too cute to be a World Cup oracle

    World Cup of Cuteness: Baby Pandas Playing With Football Decorations

    Instagram / sputnik_news
    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Some animals have become famous by making predictions for matches during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and some have even made accurate predictions. But sometimes it is difficult to determine whether these fluffy creatures are real oracles or their ability to foresee was just a coincidence. But no one can deny that they're at least really cute!

    In the case of these little pandas, everything is clear — they are too cute to be oracles and instead prefer to chew on everything rather than making predictions. Well, what can we say? It's a pretty good choice!

     

    #WorldCup2018 things: Doing one's best

    Публикация от Sputnik (@sputnik_news) 15 Июл 2018 в 7:10 PDT

     

    Related:

    China Hosts 'Panda World Cup' to Mark FIFA 2018
    Sleep to Win: Clumsy Panda Cubs Try to Play Football
    Panda Cub Needs Hug
    Tags:
    panda cub, Panda
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More videos

    • Cat Cafe catchy earthquake
      Last update: 14:30 15.07.2018
      14:30 15.07.2018

      Feeling the Vibes: Cats in Japanese Cafe Predict Impending Earthquake

      Despite all the achievements of technological progress, nature's ways of dealing with problems remain relevant. Who needs an expensive brand new seismograph when you can have a somewhat more traditional one - extra fluffy and purring?

    • Russian AFV Crews Performing Nighttime Firing Drills
      Last update: 08:30 15.07.2018
      08:30 15.07.2018

      Russian Armored Fighting Vehicles Perform Nighttime Military Exercises

      What could possibly be better than some tough military exercises? Only the same games at night! Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage of armored fighting vehicles (AFV), performing nighttime firing drills.

    • Chinese Chef Carves World Cup Trophy From Squash
      Last update: 19:13 14.07.2018
      19:13 14.07.2018

      Delicious Pumpkin... Cup? Chinese Chef Makes Unusual Copy of FIFA Trophy

      Well, is this some sort of new take on a jack-o-lantern or pumpkin pie that is extremely difficult to make? It’s neither; rather, it’s just a copy of the World Cup trophy – and probably the most delicious such copy the world!

    • Cat Has Multitasking Perfected
      Last update: 17:30 14.07.2018
      17:30 14.07.2018

      Cat Takes Care of Human Baby and Washes Itself - All While Having Nap

      Sometimes people just don't have enough time for a snack or a short nap. These problems are even more pressing for cats, as they have to sleep 16 hours a day and wander all the night. Not to mention cat-kind’s most important task - to wake people up at 5:00 AM.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse