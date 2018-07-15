World Cup of Cuteness: Baby Pandas Playing With Football Decorations

In the case of these little pandas, everything is clear — they are too cute to be oracles and instead prefer to chew on everything rather than making predictions. Well, what can we say? It's a pretty good choice!
Some animals have become famous by making predictions for matches during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and some have even made accurate predictions. But sometimes it is difficult to determine whether these fluffy creatures are real oracles or their ability to foresee was just a coincidence. But no one can deny that they're at least really cute!
Despite all the achievements of technological progress, nature's ways of dealing with problems remain relevant. Who needs an expensive brand new seismograph when you can have a somewhat more traditional one - extra fluffy and purring?
What could possibly be better than some tough military exercises? Only the same games at night! Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage of armored fighting vehicles (AFV), performing nighttime firing drills.
Well, is this some sort of new take on a jack-o-lantern or pumpkin pie that is extremely difficult to make? It’s neither; rather, it’s just a copy of the World Cup trophy – and probably the most delicious such copy the world!
Sometimes people just don't have enough time for a snack or a short nap. These problems are even more pressing for cats, as they have to sleep 16 hours a day and wander all the night. Not to mention cat-kind’s most important task - to wake people up at 5:00 AM.
