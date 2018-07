What could possibly be better than some tough military exercises? Only the same games at night! Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage of armored fighting vehicles (AFV), performing nighttime firing drills.

Just watch this video to feel the power — nothing, but vast Russian fields, formidable war machines, and flaming shells in the soft darkness. It definitely looks impressive and poetic, but for the soldiers, it is just another day at the office, so to speak. Well, maybe a little bit of a festival too.