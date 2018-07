Well, is this some sort of new take on a jack-o-lantern or pumpkin pie that is extremely difficult to make? It’s neither; rather, it’s just a copy of the World Cup trophy – and probably the most delicious such copy the world!

Zhou Meixiang, a chef from China, is a tough man, as he definitely knows how to use a knife with great skill. The copy of the World Cup trophy is not the only art object that he's created — just look at those portraits of famous football players that he has carved on the side of a watermelon!