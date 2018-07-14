Peanut Buttered POTUS? Squirrel Feeder Created in Donald Trump’s Likeness

While hunting for a squirrel-proof bird feeder on Amazon, one Tennessee resident stumbled upon a gem of presidential proportions.
Rather than getting upset with Amazon's search algorithm presenting the exact opposite of what was requested, the savvy shopper decided to test out the kissy-faced Trump head.
Paralleling the US president's 2016 campaign, the peanut butter-packed, squirrel-friendly feeder ultimately turned out to be a hit with its targeted community! So much of a success that some of its most loyal fans don't even mind looking like the feeder if it means they get the good stuff (the peanut butter, of course).
