Huge Lightning Bolt Rips Through Tree During Colorado Storm

Tuesday July 10, two Ouray, Colorado, residents were left frozen in their tracks after a massive bolt of lightning burrowed its way through a tree.

The brief footage, captured by Todd Jones, initially shows one woman venturing to her car before stopping to clutch her pearls in the face of the fiery light. Meanwhile, in the lefthand portion of the frame, a man previously hidden is simultaneously seen leaping into view from behind a bush (probably in an attempt to dodge the splintered wood).

Despite their fright in the moment, the two appear to continue about their day. You can bet at least one of them googled whether or not that saying "lightning never strikes the same place twice" is true.