In this video, French fans discuss their World Cup experience, thanking Russian President Vladimir Putin for organizing the tournament.

According to the fans, there weren't any problems during their four weeks stay in Russia.

The game between France and Croatia will take place Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 15 at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT).

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15.