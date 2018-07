The video shows how the tornado lifts a tent for a few moments, and then a teenager.

The boy turns over in the air, and then he falls. After that, eyewitnesses run up to him and take him to a nearby building.

A tornado is an atmospheric vortex that appears in a cumulonimbus cloud and spreads downward, often to the surface of the earth.

Inside the funnel, air descends, and rises from the outside, as it rotates rapidly. A region of highly rarefied air is created.