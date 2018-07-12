Catastrophe!: Cats Sense Earthquake Seconds Before Tremors Hit

June 18 footage from Osaka, Japan, shows residents of the cat cafe CATchy experiencing a feline fright moments before a brief earthquake.

Chilling in their respective spots, each cat is seen popping its head up seconds prior to the building being rattled by tremors.

Though the quake only measured a three out of seven on the Shindo seismic scale, some cats were not going to take any risks and began to zoom around the cafe in an attempt to find a safe space. Other felines stayed put in their tower, waiting for something more substantial to take place.

According to SoraNews24, none of the adoptable cats were harmed during the June quake.