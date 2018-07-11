Seal Takes Refuge From Orcas on Boat’s Stern

Though the killer whale has recently made headlines for its quickening approach to extinction, footage from Pacific Yellowfin Charters shows that this particular seal is not willing to take one for the team and become a lunchtime snack!

According to the owners of the footage, the seal took refuge while they were passing through the south coast of British Columbia on July 1. The frightened pup, given the nickname "Lucky" by the crew, reportedly stayed aboard the Pacific Yellowfin boat until the orcas decided to find food elsewhere.