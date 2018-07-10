Subway Surfing? New York Man Takes Unconventional Commute

Looking for an adrenaline rush or attempting to save a few dollars?

Riders on one New York subway car were left speechless after discovering a man clinging to the outside of the car's double doors.

According to Matt Beary, the owner of the footage, the "subway surfing" incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. July 6 in Brooklyn. Surprisingly, the footage ends with the surfer casually getting off at the next station and speed-walking to his next destination.

While this New York man's story ended without injury, an estimated 15 people have died performing the same "subway surfing" or "skylarking" stunt since 1989, according to the Metropolitan Transport Authority.