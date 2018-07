Kaliningrad photographer Denis Stein published on his Facebook page a video depicting a moose trying to knock down a drone that had been filming it.

"I've been looking for this meeting for several years. A lot of ineffective flights took place with a huge risk for the equipment, and finally I found it in hard-to-reach places in the Slavsky district — a magnificent moose with large eyelashes!" Stein wrote.

The photographer in his publication stressed that this was the first video of a moose taken by a drone in the Kaliningrad region.