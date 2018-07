In China, as a girl was feeding a monkey, the latter punched her in the face. A video of the incident was highlighted by the local information portal CGTN.

In this video, a monkey initially takes pleasure in receiving refreshments from a girl. However, after briefly hiding the food to tease the monkey, the latter becomes angry and hits the child in the face. The blow is so strong that the girl falls flat on the ground and screams.

It is not known whether the child was severely injured during the incident.