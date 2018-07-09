King of the Jungle Unexpectedly Meets His Moat

When trying to strut your stuff for a lioness across the way goes wrong.

While cats of all sizes are known for their balance, this lion shows that even the best of us can get distracted and thrown off our game.

In footage from the Wilhelma Zoo and Botanical Garden in Stuttgart, Germany, a lion duo is seen taking a stroll alongside the enclosure's moat until one loses his footing and, despite a fleeting attempt, plunges into the water.

Though not shown in this particular clip, a longer version of the footage shows the king of the jungle regaining his valor after swimming to a group of rocks appearing to be makeshift stairs.