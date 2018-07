Just one look at this bunny makes you want to eat something. Beware of this beast, because it can definitely munch on without interruption for hours or possibly even for days.

Sometimes children act up, refusing to eat the food they've been served, but this little girl is definitely not like that! She has a big friend with a keen appetite, so she's got to eat the vegetables before the rabbit finishes the portion and starts to ask for more! And no, it definitely won't be distracted by some flashy cartoons.