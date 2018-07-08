Morning Starts With Coffee: Cute Parrot Demands Its Morning Caffeine Fix

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
Sometimes it’s really difficult to get up in the morning without a cup of joe. There are some people that can get out of bed without waking up – in which case they need a cup of a strong coffee twice as much.
But people are clearly not the only caffeine dependent creatures in this world.
Caesar the Cockatoo, filmed by its owner, proves this by demanding a sip of its favorite beverage. This big ermine-white bird needs a big mug of coal-black coffee as soon as possible!
What fun it is to be an illusionist and see all creatures, great and small, perplexed by a simple magic trick! That’s why the “What The Fluff Challenge” became popular on social media. Although it was mainly about cats and dogs, what about other fluffy creatures?
Underwater critters are really tough, as they have evolved to deal with constant pressure, darkness and fierce predators. No wonder they sometimes survive being cooked and simply escape the dish. And occasionally the angry denizens of the sea strike back!
Sharks are extremely fierce, powerful and dangerous predators – and that’s why people desperately try to film them in order to research these magnificent creatures. In this case, however, a diver's curiosity nearly costs him his life.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)