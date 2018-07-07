Cat Downs Enemy Drone With One Deliberate Swipe

What did the paw say to the drone? Smack!

While civilians and military units alike cannot seem to get enough of UAVs, the same cannot be said for the feline community.

Not amused by the drone invading its space, this cat does not waste any time launching its defensive strike against the buzzing enemy. Though its initial swipes fail to reach the obnoxious adversary, one of the combative kitten's smacks does connect and successfully downs the drone.

Maybe not the best investment with this cat running the house!