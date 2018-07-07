Get Lucky: Diver Evades Sure Death in Broken Cage From Giant Sharks

While filming sharks off the coast of Guatemala, the broken door of a cage almost yields to the strikes of circling sharks, leaving a man without protection against the gigantic sea beasts. Luckily the thrilling story has a happy ending.
Sharks are extremely fierce, powerful and dangerous predators – and that’s why people desperately try to film them in order to research these magnificent creatures. In this case, however, a diver's curiosity nearly costs him his life.
What did the paw say to the drone? Smack!
Two Askari Aviation B3 helicopters and a Pakistani aviation crew braved extreme altitudes in a bittersweet mountain rescue mission.
The annual hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn has been held since 1916 – it’s a century old and a respectable sporting event, almost like the Olympic Games. Maybe one day the hot dog eaters will participate in the Olympics as well, earning medals with the power of their stomachs.
Sometimes the prey becomes the predator – especially when the real predator is too sleepy to strike back. This squirrel, presumably, decided to stop paying rent for its home and was evicted, prompting it to start a fight with the inhabitant of a comfortable hollow tree, a big and dangerous owl, for the new dwelling place.
