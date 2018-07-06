Nearly 6,000 Meters Up: Two Rescued Following Fatal Avalanche in Pakistan

Footage has recently emerged documenting a July 1 helicopter rescue on Pakistan's Ultar Sar following an avalanche that claimed at least one life.

According to Altitude News, British nationals Bruce Normand and Timothy Miller and Austrian-born American resident Christian Huber were faced with an unexpected avalanche on Ultar Sar Friday, June 29.

Though Normand and Miller were injured by the fractured snowpack, Huber ultimately lost his life by the time of the Pakistani aviation crew's arrival. Able to make it an astounding 5,900 meters up, the rescue team was successful in transporting the two remaining climbers and Huber's remains back to the mountain's base Sunday morning.