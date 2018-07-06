There Can Only Be One: Tough Squirrel Pushes Owl Out From Its Nest

Sometimes the prey becomes the predator – especially when the real predator is too sleepy to strike back. This squirrel, presumably, decided to stop paying rent for its home and was evicted, prompting it to start a fight with the inhabitant of a comfortable hollow tree, a big and dangerous owl, for the new dwelling place.

The moment to launch the attack was just right — owls can be pretty clumsy daytime due to the blinding sunshine. Or, maybe, this bird was just shocked by such an insolent attitude coming from the squirrel. Now the owl needs to wait until night in order to continue the duel. Remember — there can be only one!