‘I’m Walking, Yes!’: Four-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy Takes First Steps

Maya may be little, but her spirit and drive is beyond enormous!

Four-year-old Michigan native Maya is the latest viral star to hit the web after footage was released showing her first unassisted steps.

The video, released to public Sunday, shows a gleeful Maya cheering herself on as she takes numerous small steps and even a "big step!"

Before her second birthday, "Mighty Miss Maya" was diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy. Not letting the diagnosis be a life sentence, Maya has been working tirelessly to be independent and participate in the same activities as her older brothers, according to the four-year-old's family.

"To just to have those first steps and knowing that it's possible is so great for her and our family," Maya's mother told ABC News.