Sometimes it is really important to start practicing when you are a kid in order to succeed. These football players from Brazil are aware of this and decided to show everybody what real family and team spirit means.

The Brazilian team held a very special training session with their families ahead of their World Cup quarter-final game against Belgium.

The match will kick off in Kazan on July 6, which means that this will be the last training for Brazil in Sochi, as in the case that they win, the players will move on to Saint Petersburg for their next game.