Igor Akinfeev became a national hero after his astounding penalty saves, which led to the Russian team beating Spain in their round of 16 match in Moscow. He was also named Man of the Match.

The player told journalists about the emotions that overtook him and his teammates after the landmark game against Spain. Russia will face Croatia in the quarterfinals in Sochi's Fisht Stadium on Saturday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.