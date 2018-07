In the wild, snakes usually hunt rats; however, the video below proves that the opposite can prove to be true.

The unusual behavior of a rat fighting with a snake was caught on camera in the south-east Chinese province of Guangdong. The rat bit the reptile, which was several times as big as the rodent, in the head.

The struggle ended up with the rat winning; he proceeded to drag the defeated snake in the bushes. It is unknown whether the snake was poisonous.