If the little white whale in the video is indeed a humpback whale, Migaloo will cease to be the only documented albino of this species in the world.

The video which has recently emerged online, allegedly shows a rare white whale swimming along with his mother in the ocean off the coast of the Australian state of New South Wales.

The Upi portal cites the author of the footage, Kynan Wall, as saying that he filmed the baby whale while flying a hang glider near Lennox Head. He assumed that the white coloration of the animal can indicate that it is an albino.