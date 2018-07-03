Husky and Lamb Forge Uncommon Friendship

This lamb knew exactly what time it was when it ran down the field!

When it comes to playtime, species-related differences take a backseat for these two! Recently released footage by Rumble Viral shows the energetic couple of animals running around the meadow's enclosure and occasionally headbutting each other.

While the act of headbutting is most commonly known to be a sign of aggression, lambs, much like kids, use the action as a form of play.

To reassure viewers of the love expressed between the two, one YouTube user comically put the clip into perspective.

"Yeah bro, lambs are that way. Well, you don't expect it to sit down and play Monopoly or discuss life problems with the husky do you?"