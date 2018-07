In order to help the animals stay cool during a heatwave in London, the staff of the London Zoo decided to give them unusual ice cream.

The special ice pops that were given to the animals in the London Zoo do not contain sugar. The dessert is made of juice with various additives. Gorillaz and squirrel monkeys got ice pops with seeds, walnuts and chickpeas, according to CGTN.

The video below shows that animals seem to be happy with the invention.