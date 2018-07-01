Register
17:15 GMT +301 July 2018
    Cat singing a Goal

    Furry Support: Cat Purrs 'Goal' Amid World Cup Match

    Youtube / Theo Ledesma
    0 0 0

    It seems that even pets are watching the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

    A video of a cat, celebrating a goal with its owner, has gone viral online. The cat apparently wanted to chant "Goal!" with its owner.

    The footage of the "wonder cat" took Instagram users by storm, with the post gaining 11,000 views in two days.

     

    Gooool

    Публикация от ann ♿🇻🇪 (@proyectonala) 28 Июн 2018 в 7:32 PDT

     

