Furry Support: Cat Purrs 'Goal' Amid World Cup Match

A video of a cat, celebrating a goal with its owner, has gone viral online. The cat apparently wanted to chant "Goal!" with its owner.
The footage of the "wonder cat" took Instagram users by storm, with the post gaining 11,000 views in two days.
It seems that even pets are watching the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.
A video of a cat, celebrating a goal with its owner, has gone viral online. The cat apparently wanted to chant "Goal!" with its owner.
The footage of the "wonder cat" took Instagram users by storm, with the post gaining 11,000 views in two days.
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar has scored 55 goals playing for Brazil's national team. On July 2, Brazil is due to face Mexico in the round of 16 match.
A stylish haircut is necessary in order to dominate the world. But, if you are a little fluffy puppy – the only way to dominate is to use your impeccable cuteness and dancing skills!
Two bungling robbers put on a real comedy of errors in the Canadian city of Alberta. Richard Pariseau and Brittany Burke allegedly tried to buy beer in a store using a stolen credit card, but when the police arrived they tried to flee from the officers.
It’s not only people who dream of Formula 1 or NASCAR races, some birds do too! Of course, they can fly – and some of them pretty fast - but we should obviously not discriminate against our feathered friends. Let them show what they're made of!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)