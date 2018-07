Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar has scored 55 goals playing for Brazil's national team. On July 2, Brazil is due to face Mexico in the round of 16 match.

Neymar, the Brazilian forward who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and his country's national team, is famous for his ability to maneuver a ball and play using both feet. The video below shows the forward during the Brazilian national team's public training in Russia ahead one of the World Cup matches.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.