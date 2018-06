A stylish haircut is necessary in order to dominate the world. But, if you are a little fluffy puppy – the only way to dominate is to use your impeccable cuteness and dancing skills!

Just look at this tiny pup! Not sure if it is trying to dodge the scissors or is just dancing for the fun of it, but it sure is doing so in the most adorable way ever! Although it's probably best that people refrain from moving like this while getting their hair cut.

the world: [at the edge of apocalypse]



me: [oblivious, headphones on] pic.twitter.com/6YwYotstzG — elv (@_ElvishPresley_) 29 июня 2018 г.

