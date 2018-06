Two bungling robbers put on a real comedy of errors in the Canadian city of Alberta. Richard Pariseau and Brittany Burke allegedly tried to buy beer in a store using a stolen credit card, but when the police arrived they tried to flee from the officers.

Well, "trying" is the best word to describe this situation, as the attempts were more funny than effective. The man threw peanuts at the police, while his girlfriend tried escaping through the ventilation ducts. No wonder, she failed both literally and figuratively and was also detained by the officers.

Perhaps, they should think about becoming stand up comedians or join the circus after they get out of jail.