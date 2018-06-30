Warning Strike? Lightning Touches Down Meters From US Cop

Is Mother Nature trying to tell this Florida police department something?

An Apopka, Florida, K9 unit officer tucked his tail and rushed into a nearby vehicle after a powerful bolt of lightning struck an area just meters from him.

Though Apopka's local news outlets reported zero injuries and no emergency services deployed, the strike was strong enough to knock out multiple transformers, kill the police department's power and even trigger one car's alarm system.

Luckily, the department's generator was fully functional and took over until power was restored.