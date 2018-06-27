Two Wheels, No Attention: Tel Aviv Moped Driver Launched After Failing to Brake

When a second of inattention ends in injury.

Footage from Israel's Tel Aviv has emerged showing the June 19 incident of a reportedly distracted moped operator's failure to brake.

Captured on Roy Golombick's dashcam, a white Mercedes is seen braking for upcoming traffic before the scooter smashes into its rear bumper. Already slowing down, the motorist then comes to an abrupt stop and rushes to check on the moped driver.

"The rider suffered minor injuries amazingly and the driver was fine, The scooter was quite severely damaged, and the car only had rear bumper damaged," says Glombick.