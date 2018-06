In May 2018, Kevin Parry decided that he wanted to take a good photo. However, it was a little bit more difficult than he thought. So, the man had to travel 5,000 miles across the country in order to find a suitably picturesque landscape.

Two minutes of compiled videos show Parry's journey from Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine — with a few extra steps along the way. The journey took him only three weeks. For him, it became a fantastic trip, as Parry visited the most interesting places in the country and for everybody else it also became an encyclopedia of the common tourist's poses for the "best travel photo ever." Take notes!