People are used to sitting in traffic jams during rush hour; however, this time traffic was held up by two iguanas fighting for territory.

A video featuring two iguanas fighting near a Starbucks in Florida has gone viral, gaining thousands of views on the internet. The author of the footage, Shannon Moskoff, characterized the encounter as "cray."

At the beginning of the video, one of the lizards had the other’s head in its jaw, prompting a woman to assume that the animals were stuck.