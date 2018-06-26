‘Calm Down, Buddy!’ French Bulldog Immediately Regrets Taunting Himalayan Cat

Someone was definitely not in the mood for games!

Packed with energy and lacking a playmate, Frankie the 7-month-old French Bulldog has taken a liking to torementing 4-year-old Clyde.

The footage from Biddeford, Maine, shows Frankie bouncing from side to side in front of Clyde's den and running around the ottoman in an attempt to lead her fluffy frenemy out. Eventually, the Himalayan cat gets fed up with the frenchie's antics and darts out of his bed to give the young pup a swift smack to the snout.

Frankie might wanna try finding a different playmate!