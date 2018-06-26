Shock and Paw: Magic Tricks Terrify Dogs When Their Owners Disappear

The "What the fluff challenge" has recently invaded the Internet, with dogs' owners fooling their pets and filming their hilarious reaction.

The challenge began with a video which features a girl playing a prank on her husky. First the dog sees its owner hiding behind a large towel but then the girl drops it and quickly runs to the other room. At this time the dog is literally startled as it thinks its owner vanished into thin air.

Many other dogs' owners repeated the "magic disappearance" trick and filmed their pets' reactions. Some dogs were surprised, whereas others began jumping around the room. One dog, however, was too lazy even to turn around to see what its owner was doing with the towel.