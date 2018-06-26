‘Finger Lickin’ Fooled!’ Cheeky Boy Tries to Eat Advertisement

Recent footage from the Philippines catches one little boy "consuming" a restaurant's ad in an unexpected way.

Perched in front of the flimsy poster display, the hungry half-pint spends a couple seconds examining the the cuisine before digging in with his imaginary utensil. He then proceeds to repeat the process two more times, making sure to chew his food in between.

No shame in his game, the boy eventually takes a break to savor the flavor, make eye contact with the cameraman and give him an acknowledging head nod. Forced to cut his snack short, the youngster gets one more taste with a swipe of his finger before returning to his parents (who hopefully picked up the hint on what's for dinner).