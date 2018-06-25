Heartwarming Moment Golden Retrievers Visit Owner Following Cardiac Surgery

Golden Retrievers Jake and Zoey may be Instagram stars and faces of "Two Golden Tails" calendars, but fame was the least of their concerns after being separated from their owner for 10 days due to his open-heart surgery.

Deprived of usual adventures and daily shenanigans, Jake, a rescue dog, and Zoey were head-over-paws for the reunion with their self-named "Dog Dad" (following hospital approval, of course).

No doubt recognizing their human was in need of some TLC, the two pups made the most of their scheduled visit by showering Dad with the best kind of medicine.