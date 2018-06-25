Kangaroo Wants to Play Too: Football Cup Goes to Australia

The video below shows a huge kangaroo invading a football field during a match between Capital Football Club and Belconnen United on Sunday. The animal was so interested in what was happening that only a pick-up truck could make the kangaroo leave.
Australia ranks third in their World Cup group, having scraped only a point in two matches. They will only be able to qualify for round 16 if they beat Peru on Tuesday, who have been eliminated from the World Cup.
A brief summary of why the second half was delayed today at Deakin, between @BLUE_DEVILSFC & @CanberraFC1.— CapitalFootball (@CapitalFootball) June 24, 2018
📹📹 @BarTVsports pic.twitter.com/86mypdYf3B
