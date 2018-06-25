Kangaroo Wants to Play Too: Football Cup Goes to Australia

Nowadays, the whole world is closely following the FIFA World Cup, which is being held in 11 Russian cities. However, outstanding games are still apparently take place outside the host country.

The video below shows a huge kangaroo invading a football field during a match between Capital Football Club and Belconnen United on Sunday. The animal was so interested in what was happening that only a pick-up truck could make the kangaroo leave.

Australia ranks third in their World Cup group, having scraped only a point in two matches. They will only be able to qualify for round 16 if they beat Peru on Tuesday, who have been eliminated from the World Cup.